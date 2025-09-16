Back to overview

Mammoet, Tugdock Seal Strategic Pact to Expand Use of Offshore Platform Tech

Business & Finance
September 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Mammoet and Tugdock Submersible Platforms Limited (Tugdock) have entered into a strategic partnership to expand the use of the Tugdock Submersible Platform (TSP), which is a modular, submersible platform that allows large floating structures to be transferred seamlessly from quaysides into the water.

Under the agreement, Mammoet will support Tugdock in bringing the TSP to a broader global market, with applications in offshore wind, oil & gas, defence, civil engineering, LNG, and even the space industry.

“We’ve followed Tugdock’s progress for some time and have been impressed by its innovation, particularly in offshore wind. The TSP system also brings clear advantages to other marine sectors where Mammoet already operates,” said Barnaby Mills, General Manager of Offshore Services at Mammoet.

Large floating structures are driven or skidded onto the TSP in a controlled process, after which the platform can be submerged or raised as required.

Each TSP is built from interlocking component cells, which can be inflated, deflated, and joined together to create floating platforms up to 120 metres by 120 metres, with a lift capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

According to the companies, every node point can withstand loads of up to 350 tonnes. Buoyancy is maintained through compressed air, monitored and controlled with computer systems and electronic gauges.

“While our initial focus has been on offshore wind, we see strong potential in many other industries. Working with Mammoet confirmed our shared vision: to scale this innovation to the global market across multiple sectors,” said Shane Carr, CEO of Tugdock.

Beyond its core lifting applications, the TSP can extend quaysides, enabling more ports to support offshore wind projects.

It also provides a flexible alternative where permanent infrastructure is not feasible, serving as a floating jetty that eliminates reliance on tides. Platforms can act as temporary offloading points, maximise vessel uptime, or even serve as a base for constructing large floating assets ready for launch, commented the partners.

In other news from Mammoet, the company has signed an agreement with Heerema Marine Contractors to support the installation of topsides for TenneT’s 2 GW offshore grid connections.

