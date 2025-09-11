Grand Tour Allseas
Allseas Orders Heavy-Transport Vessel to Support TenneT’s 2 GW Offshore Wind Programme

Vessels
September 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Swiss-based Allseas has placed an order with China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International for a semi-submersible heavy transport vessel, which the company plans to use in executing TenneT’s 2 GW offshore wind programme.

Source: Allseas

The vessel, named Grand Tour, will have a load capacity of 40,000 tonnes, designed to carry the world’s largest offshore structures across oceans and easily transfer them to Pioneering Spirit for installation.

The new vessel is designed to fit precisely within the bow slot of Pioneering Spirit, enabling more efficient offshore installation by combining transport and deployment of large structures into a single operation, according to Allseas.

Scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028, Grand Tour will feature a semi-submersible hull with a 57-metre beam and a methanol-ready 24 MW propulsion system, with the capability to transition to e-methanol.

“This addition to our fleet is more than an expansion – it’s a strategic investment that enhances our ability to deliver fully integrated Transport & Installation (T&I) solutions for some of the world’s most ambitious offshore energy projects,” said Pieter Kambier, Project Director.

“By keeping transport and installation in-house, Allseas can reduce risk, streamline schedules, and offer clients unmatched reliability in delivering complex offshore infrastructure.” 

The vessel will play a key role in Allseas’ execution of TenneT’s 2 GW offshore wind programme, which will deliver 28 GW of renewable energy to European homes and businesses by 2032, according to the company.

Grand Tour will transport very large converter stations from fabrication yards in Asia and Europe to installation sites in the Dutch and German North Sea, where Pioneering Spirit takes over for single-lift installation.

In 2023, the Dutch/German transmission system operator (TSO) signed agreements with Allseas and Heerema Marine Contractors for the transport and installation of at least 14 2 GW offshore platforms.

