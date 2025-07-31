Back to overview

New 500 kV Submarine Cable Contract to Keep ZTT Busy Offshore China

Business & Finance
July 31, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ZTT Submarine Cable & System (ZTTSC) has secured a 500 kV submarine cable contract for Shenzhen Energy’s 500 MW Honghai Bay VI offshore wind project in China.

The engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract encompasses 94 kilometres of 500 kV 3-core HVAC submarine cables to connect the wind turbines, which will be installed more than 30 kilometres offshore.

The delivery is scheduled for February 2026.

According to ZTTSC, this project sets a new deployment benchmark and advances China’s next-generation offshore energy infrastructure.

The 500 MW Honghai Bai VI offshore wind farm is planned to be built in the southern sea area of Honghai Bay Development Zone, Shanwei City, Guangdong Province, within a 62-square-kilometre area.

In terms of other news coming from ZTT Group, the company was recently awarded a contract for the supply of submarine cables for the Yangjiang Fanshi II offshore wind farm in China.

The 1 GW project is being developed by China’s CGN Wind Energy Limited.

