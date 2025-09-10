Back to overview

VARD Cuts Steel for Taiwan-Bound Subsea Construction Vessel

September 10, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s VARD has cut the first steel for an offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) it is building for Taiwan-based Dong Fang Offshore (DFO).

Source: VARD via LinkedIn

The 121.3-metre-long vessel of VARD 3 39 design is said to be a highly versatile platform designed and equipped for subsea operation duties, offshore wind operations & maintenance (O&M) activities, as well as cable installation and repair scopes.

According to VARD, the vessel is the first of its kind built in Brăila, Romania, and also the first newbuild OSCV for DFO.

The hull will be constructed in Brăila, with final outfitting, commissioning, and delivery at Vard Søviknes, Norway, scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. The vessel will sport Brunvoll’s extensive propulsion and manoeuvring system and will accommodate up to 130 personnel.

The design of the OSCV is focused on the environmental footprint with an efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station-keeping capabilities, including battery hybrid propulsion, VARD said.

