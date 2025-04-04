VARD Building 121-Metre Taiwan-Bound Subsea Construction Vessel
VARD Building 121-Metre Taiwan-Bound Subsea Construction Vessel

April 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s VARD has signed a EUR 113.5 million contract with Taiwan-based Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) to design and build an offshore subsea construction vessel that will be dedicated to performing work in the offshore wind and telecom sectors, with the contract also including options.

The 121.3-metre-long vessel of VARD 3 39 design is said to be a highly versatile platform designed and equipped for subsea operation duties, offshore wind operations & maintenance (O&M) activities, as well as cable installation and repair scopes.

According to VARD, the design is focused on the environmental footprint with an efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station-keeping capabilities, including battery hybrid propulsion.

It will be fitted with a 250 MT active heave compensated offshore crane, two deck/boat landing cranes, a 1,200-square-metre work deck prepared for a cable repair or cable lay spread, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) hangars prepared for built-in ROVs on both sides and will be prepared for the installation of a motion compensated gangway, an under-deck carousel, a large trencher, and a helideck.

Vard Electro is delivering a fully integrated power and automation system, monitored by the SeaQ Green Pilot, which collects all digital data from the vessel and makes it accessible through Vard Electro’s cloud service to office desktops. The vessel is also equipped with SeaQ Bridge. Vard Interiors will provide HVAC-R, piping systems, and modern interior solutions.

The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania – Braila, while the outfitting, commissioning, and delivery will be from Vard Søviknes in Norway. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

This is the third vessel VARD is building for DFO, with the first two being commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs), contracted in May 2024.

“We are pleased to return to VARD with a new order for a Offshore Subsea Construction Vessel to support our growing international client base. The order complements the two SOV’s we have ordered against long-term contracts and opens the door for DFO to expand its service offering in the offshore wind, energy and telecoms markets,” said Polin Chen, CEO of DFO.

“Furthermore, this new order together with the option(s) attached to this agreement ensures that DFO continues to build fleet scale and latitude to continue to deliver a one-stop solution to our customers. The choice of Norway as a build country for our first ever newbuild OSCV also ensures that we continue to deliver on our promise of on-time, high quality, reliable services to our valued customers, as well as delivering a safe and comfortable work environment for our crew and clients staying on board.”

The vessel will have 90 cabins to accommodate 130 people on board, as well as offices, briefing rooms, a conference room/cinema, and dayrooms.

