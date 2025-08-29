Green Volt
OWC Wins Green Volt Cable Engineering Contract

August 29, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The renewable energy consultancy OWC has been awarded a contract to provide cable engineering support to the Green Volt floating offshore wind farm in Scotland, developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn.

OWC’s scope of work includes cable engineering for both offshore and onshore cables. The subsea scope focuses primarily on the export cable, but OWC will also support inter-array cable system design and alignment.

The onshore engineering scope includes technical responsibility for the cable that runs from the landfall site near Aberdeen to an onshore substation.

The company’s operation in Scotland will manage the cable engineering work scope, which is planned to be completed later this year.

The cable engineering package is the latest of many OWC assignments at the Green Volt project, which the company has supported since May 2023, including the provision of a range of owner’s engineering services.

OWC’s involvement so far spans over 15 project roles, including wind turbine package manager, certification manager, metocean lead, and project risk lead, as well as technical scopes such as Contracts for Difference (CfD) requirements studies, concept engineering reviews, and port and cable assessments.

“We are proud to be part of such a pioneering project and to contribute with Scotland-based expertise to solve another key part of the project. Green Volt both advances floating wind and redefines how offshore energy systems can be decarbonised,” says Johnathan Love, OWC Project Manager for Green Volt.

The Green Volt floating offshore wind farm is one of the Scottish INTOG round winners and projects planned to provide electricity to oil and gas platforms.

The developers recently awarded a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract to Worley for the onshore substation.

The project is planned to have up to 35 floating wind turbines, totalling up to 560 MW in installed capacity.

Last year, Green Volt secured both onshore and offshore planning consents and a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the UK’s Allocation Round 6 (AR6) as the only floating wind project awarded the contract in the round.

