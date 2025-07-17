Back to overview

Worley Gets FEED Contract for Green Volt Onshore Substation

July 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Worley has been awarded a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract for the onshore substation of the Green Volt floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

As part of the contract, Worley will lead on developing an all-encompassing design plan for the substation, covering electrical, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance, and decommissioning engineering scopes.

A team from Worley’s Aberdeen office will lead the FEED, overseeing an anticipated twelve months of engineering work, in preparation for the next stage in the substation’s build.

The ORE Catapult estimates Green Volt will contribute GBP 2.5 billion in Gross Value Added, with more than GBP 750 million retained in Scotland. It will also create thousands of jobs, with many of these in Scotland.

The 560 MW Green Volt floating wind project, developed by a consortium of Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, was one of the 13 offshore wind projects Crown Estate Scotland selected in 2023, in the world’s first leasing round designed to enable offshore wind energy to directly supply offshore oil and gas platforms.

Last year, the wind farm secured onshore and offshore planning consents and a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the UK’s Allocation Round 6 (AR6) as the only floating wind project awarded the contract in the round.

Expected to produce its first power in 2029, Green Volt is planned to have up to 35 floating wind turbines.

