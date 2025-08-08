Scanel Nordlicht 1 Vattenfall
CS Wind Offshore Adds Scanel to Nordlicht 1 Team

August 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Scanel Green Energy has been awarded a contract by CS Wind Offshore for the electrical outfitting of transition pieces for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

As part of the agreement, Scanel will be responsible for the entire electrical installation scope.

CS Wind Offshore signed a contract with Vattenfall for the manufacturing of 68 transition pieces for Nordlicht 1 in January 2025. The company will also supply another 44 units for Nordlicht 2.

Germany’s EEW SPC will deliver the monopiles, with production planned from the end of 2025 to mid-2027.

DEME is responsible for the transport and installation of 112 foundations at the Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2 offshore wind farms. The company will also carry out the scour protection work at both wind farm sites.

In April, Vestas secured a firm order for the 980 MW Nordlicht 1, for which the Danish OEM will deliver 68 of its V236-15.0 MW turbines.

Both Nordlicht wind farms, totalling 1.6 GW in installed capacity, will feature turbine towers partially made with low-emission steel, reducing their overall carbon footprint by 16 per cent, according to Vestas and Vattenfall.

Located 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2 are expected to enter operation in 2028.

