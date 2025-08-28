Back to overview

‘This Has Nothing to Do with National Security’ | Revolution Wind Halt Leaves Connecticut Leaders Demanding Answers

Authorities
August 28, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Connecticut officials say they have been left in the dark about why the US federal government suddenly ordered construction of the Revolution Wind offshore project to stop, even as billions of US dollars, hundreds of jobs, and counted-on grid capacity hang in the balance.

“If there are issues to discuss, let’s discuss them. But nobody has provided a fact-based reason for this halt. And that is why this decision cannot stand.”Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

“This isn’t about national security. This isn’t about some secret study at NOAA. This is a decision about politics.”Senator Christopher Murphy

On 25 August, the Connecticut State Government, joined by congressional leaders and representatives from the offshore wind supply chain, held a press conference at the New London State Pier after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued a directive on 22 August halting all offshore activities on the almost-completed Revolution Wind, citing national security concerns and interference with US waters.

Related Article

These are to be (re)addressed under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (43 U.S.C. § 1337(p)(4)), which, according to the Interior Secretary’s Order from 29 July, was misapplied by the previous leadership at the Department of the Interior (DOI).

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on 27 August, in an interview for FOX Business, that concerns arose from “Biden-era” reports from scientists at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and that the Department of Defense (DOD) has now also become involved due to effects on radar for airports and the military.

But Connecticut leaders and members of the state’s congressional delegation say they have not been briefed on any specifics.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he has been in regular contact with federal officials about the project and that the halt came as a surprise to many.

“Some of the key facets of the federal government were taken by surprise by this decision as well,” Lamont said. “I talked to all the key players, and many of them did not know this was coming. It had not been thoroughly discussed, it had not been thoroughly vetted, and that goes right into the White House.”

Grid Reliability, Electricity Bills, Hundreds of Jobs in Jeopardy

State officials said that the 704 MW Revolution Wind was on track to deliver enough power to Connecticut and Rhode Island to meet 2.5 per cent of New England’s demand as of next year, when it is scheduled to be commissioned.

Katie Dykes, Commissioner at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), pointed out that ISO New England, the regional grid operator, said it was counting on that supply to keep the grid stable.

In a statement on 25 August, ISO New England said it was expecting the project to come online and that the project was included in its analyses of near-term and future grid reliability.

“Delaying the project will increase risks to reliability”, ISO New England stated.

Recent heatwaves in New England drove demand for electricity to very high levels and demonstrated that our region needs all generation resources with market obligations to be available to meet demand and maintain required reserves. Beyond near-term impacts to reliability in the summer and winter peak periods, delays in the availability of new resources will adversely affect New England’s economy and industrial growth, including potential future data centers.”

According to DEEP’s Katie Dykes, the financial impacts of stopping Revolution Wind could be immediate, as without the offshore wind farm, which is already part of the energy landscape, utilities would need to seek alternative capacity, likely at higher cost.

Governor Ned Lamont added that the delay itself also carries a significant expense. “This is probably adding millions of dollars a week, millions of dollars a day to the cost of this project”, he said.

Union leaders also underscored the consequences of prolonged uncertainty. Keith Brothers of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) said the project has provided hundreds of union jobs at prevailing wages, with apprenticeships and benefits for Connecticut workers.

Joe Nolan, CEO at Eversource, which co-owned the project with Ørsted before exiting offshore wind developments in 2023/2024, said about 1,200 direct and indirect jobs are tied to Revolution Wind.

According to Keith Brothers, for now, workers continue onshore tasks in New London. Nearly 45 turbines have been installed, with the remainder staged and awaiting deployment.

“Our message is simple: let us finish what we started”, Keith Brothers said.

‘No Idea What the Ask Is’

Senator Richard Blumenthal called the decision “lawless and reckless,” and demanded the administration release any reports that informed it. “They say there are national security interests here. Come clean. Reveal them. And if you can’t do it in public, give us a briefing in private. We have top secret clearance,” Blumenthal said.

Senator Christopher Murphy echoed that point, questioning whether the stated rationale was genuine.

“I’m just going to speak for myself here”, Murphy noted. “This isn’t about national security. This isn’t about some secret study at NOAA. This is a decision about politics. The president of the United States has pledged his loyalty to the oil and gas industry. Plain and simple. In the Big Beautiful Bill that he shepherd through Congress just a few months ago, there’s USD 190 billion of tax breaks and direct subsidies to the oil industry–and a withdrawal, a devastation, a destruction of help and tax credits and subsidies for renewable energy.”

The sudden halt has drawn comparisons to the Empire Wind 1 project off New York, which was also stopped mid-construction before being restarted after negotiations with federal officials. In that case, reportedly, approval of a natural gas pipeline played a role in securing the restart.

While Connecticut has also been in discussions about gas pipelines, unrelated to its wind power sources, the Governor could not say specifically if the situation would unfold similarly to how it did in New York.

“We’re in a very different circumstance here in Connecticut and Rhode Island and New England”, he said. “I have no idea what the ask is.”

Senator Murphy cautioned against conceding that such bargaining would be legitimate since a United States president does not have the authority to suspend a permitted project and use it as leverage for unrelated demands.

“That is not how the United States of America works”, Murphy said. “The statutes are written very clearly that if you comply with the statutory and regulatory framework for putting wind turbines out into the ocean, you have a binding contract to put that power on the grid, and you can move forward with that program. You don’t have to pledge political loyalty to the president of the United States in order to build wind power in this country.”

“This is a deal that was made years ago with all levels of government”, Lamont said. “If there are issues to discuss, let’s discuss them. But nobody has provided a fact-based reason for this halt. And that is why this decision cannot stand.”

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles