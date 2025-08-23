Ørsted Revolution Wind
BREAKING: Trump Administration Stops Construction on 80-Pct-Complete Offshore Wind Farm

Authorities
August 23, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Only days after Ørsted reported in its half-year results that Revolution Wind was at 80 per cent of completion, the US Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued a stop-work order halting all offshore construction activities on the 704 MW project that is scheduled to start feeding electricity into Connecticut and Rhode Island grids next year.

Offshore construction on Revolution Wind started last year, following the final federal approval from BOEM. Currently, the project is nearing completion with all offshore foundations and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed.

According to a Notice to Mariners issued on 18 August, Bokalift 2 and supporting vessels were scheduled to arrive at the site on or around 22 August for offshore substation installation, with the vessel White Marlin transporting the topside to the site. The AIS data available online shows Bokalift 2 is currently anchored at Jamestown Port but White Marlin is shown as sailing towards the project site.

In the order halting all ongoing Revolution Wind-related activities on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), issued on 22 August, BOEM’s Acting Director states that this would allow time for BOEM “to address concerns that have arisen during the review that the Department is undertaking pursuant to the President’s Memorandum of January 20, 2025”.

According to the document, the Bureau is particularly focused on addressing “concerns related to the protection of national security interests of the United States and prevention of interference with reasonable uses of the exclusive economic zone, the high seas, and the territorial seas”, as described in the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA).

Following the stop-work order, Ørsted said its subsidiary Revolution Wind LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with Skyborn Renewables, was complying with the order and taking appropriate steps to stop offshore activities, ensuring the safety of workers and the environment.

“Ørsted is evaluating all options to resolve the matter expeditiously. This includes engagement with relevant permitting agencies for any necessary clarification or resolution as well as through potential legal proceedings, with the aim being to proceed with continued project construction towards COD in the second half of 2026”, the company said in a press release published on 23 August (CEST time).

The developer also highlighted that Revolution Wind was a fully permitted project, having secured all required federal and state permits “including its Construction and Operations Plan approval letter on 17 November 2023 following reviews that began more than nine years ago.

“Ørsted is investing into American energy generation, grid upgrades, port infrastructure, and a supply chain, including US shipbuilding and manufacturing extending to more than 40 states. Revolution Wind is already employing hundreds of local union workers supporting both on and offshore construction activities. Ørsted’s US offshore wind projects have totalled approximately 4 million labour union hours to date, 2 million of which are with Revolution Wind”, the developer said.

The company also pointed out that its fully operational South Fork Wind, which is adjacent to Revolution Wind and uses the same wind turbine technology, delivered energy to New York at a capacity factor of 53 per cent for the first half of 2025, on par with the state’s baseload power sources.

The 704 MW Revolution Wind, which will comprise 65 Siemens Gamesa SG 11.0-200 DD wind turbines, has 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to deliver 400 MW of electricity to Rhode Island and 304 MW to Connecticut.

The move from the US Department of the Interior sparked backlash from the industry for the second time this year because of a stop-work order for a project in construction, following the same decision made for Equinor’s Empire Wind 1 earlier this year.

The order for Empire Wind 1 was rescinded around a month after it was issued, following discussions between the New York Governor and the White House, which reportedly led to a compromise where New York Governor agreed to revise a previous decision on new gas pipeline capacity.

The renewable energy industry in the US has called the stop-work order for Revolution Wind “unlawful” and a product of “extreme partisan politics”.

“For the second time, the Trump Administration has taken unlawful action against a fully permitted offshore wind project under active construction—this time one that is nearly 80% complete”, said Liz Burdock, CEO of Oceantic Network.

“This dramatic action further erodes investor confidence in the U.S. market across all industries and undermines progress on shared national priorities—shipyard revitalization, steel and port investments, and energy dominance. In fact, halting work on Revolution Wind will drive up energy costs for consumers, idle Gulf Coast vessel operators that have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in new or retrofitted vessels, and jeopardize the livelihoods of union workers.”

Oceantic Network urged the Department of the Interior “to reverse course immediately” and allow the 704 MW offshore wind project to move forward.

CEO of American Clean Power Association (ACP), Jason Grumet, said stopping construction when the offshore wind farm is 80 per cent complete, was more than a bureaucratic delay. “[It’s] a broken promise to the communities, workers, consumers, and businesses counting on this project.”

“This is not the first time extreme partisan politics has derailed sound energy policy. The unfortunate message to investors is clear: the U.S. is no longer a reliable place for long-term energy investments”, Jason Grumet said.

“Here again, the Trump Administration is raising alarms about rising energy prices while blocking new supply from reaching the grid. Taking jobs away from American families while raising their energy bills is not leadership. American workers and consumers deserve better.”

