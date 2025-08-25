Back to overview

Connecticut Governor on Revolution Wind Halt: ‘This Political Move Contradicts Everything Administration Has Told Us’

August 25, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee have released statements following the federal order to halt construction on the Revolution Wind project, an almost-completed offshore wind farm that has power purchase agreements with the two US states.

The US Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued a stop-work order on 22 August, suspending all offshore construction activities on the 704 MW project, whose Construction and Operations Plan (COP) was approved by BOEM in November 2023.

Once fully commissioned, which is currently planned for the second half of next year, the 704 MW Revolution Wind will generate 400 MW of offshore wind power for Rhode Island and 304 MW for Connecticut.

“This political move by the Trump administration will drive up the cost of electricity bills and contradicts everything the administration has told us. It wastes years of state investment in renewable energy designed to diversify our energy supply and lower costs for families and businesses“, said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

“The project, which was on track to be completed early next year, would have powered more than 350,000 homes across Connecticut and Rhode Island while creating good-paying, clean energy jobs. All of that is now at risk. We are working closely with Rhode Island to save this project because it represents exactly the kind of investment that reduces energy costs, strengthens regional production, and builds a more secure energy future – the very goals President Trump claims to support but undermines with this decision.”

Rhode Island’s Governor said that the decision to stop construction on Revolution Wind puts hundreds of union jobs at risk.

“The Trump administration’s stop-work order on Revolution Wind undermines efforts to expand our energy supply, lower costs for families and businesses, and strengthen regional reliability. This action puts hundreds of union jobs at risk by halting a project that is 80% complete – just steps away from powering more than 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut”, said Governor Dan McKee.

“At a time when we should be moving forward with solutions for energy, jobs, and affordability, this administration is choosing delay and disruption. We are working with our partners in Connecticut to pursue every avenue to reverse this decision. Revolution Wind is key to Rhode Island’s economic development, energy security, and long-term affordability for our residents.”

Following the stop-work order, Ørsted said its subsidiary Revolution Wind LLC, a 50/50 joint venture with Skyborn Renewables, was complying and taking appropriate steps to stop offshore activities.

The developer also said it was evaluating all options to resolve the matter quickly, to proceed as soon as possible with construction towards the commercial operations date (COD) in the second half of 2026.

This includes engagement with relevant permitting agencies for any necessary clarification or resolution as well as through potential legal proceedings, with the aim being to proceed with continued project construction towards COD in the second half of 2026”, the company said in a press release on 23 August.

