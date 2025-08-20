Kolon DNV
DNV Hired as Technical Advisor on 400 MW South Korean Offshore Wind Project

Business & Finance
August 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

DNV has signed a two-year contract with South Korea’s Kolon Global Corporation to provide owner’s engineering services for the 400 MW Wando Jangbogo offshore wind project.

DNV’s scope of work comprises advisory services on turbine selection, including project management support, tender preparation, bid evaluation, and contract negotiation.

DNV’s role is expected to enhance the project’s technical integrity and reduce risks while supporting Korean developers in building robust risk management capabilities, according to DNV.

“By supporting technical advisory services, we’re helping to embed robust risk management practices from the outset, particularly in turbine selection, where early decisions can define long-term project success,” said Young Hee Moon, Korea Manager for Renewables, Energy Systems at DNV.

The Wando Jangbogo offshore wind project is being developed by Kolon Global, Korea Western Power (KOWEPO), and Jeonnam Development Corporation.

Kolon Global plays a leading role, bringing decades of knowledge from the onshore wind and EPC sectors into the offshore domain.

“As we expand into offshore wind, it’s essential to work with an advisor who understands both international best practices and Korea’s regulatory and market dynamics. DNV brings that dual perspective, and together we’re building a foundation for resilient project execution and sustainable growth in Korea’s offshore wind sector,” said Sang-man Lee, Vice President of Wind Power, Infrastructure Division at Kolon Global.

With an estimated investment of KRW 2.6 trillion, the 400 MW Wando Jangbogo offshore wind project is planned to be built in the Yellow Sea, South Jeolla, South Korea.

