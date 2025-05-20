Liz Burdock, CEO of Oceantic Network at Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 (OEEC 2023
Back to overview

Oceantic Network: Empire Wind 1 Resumption ‘Win for Workers’

Industry
May 20, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The news about the US government rescinding the order to halt Empire Wind 1 construction activities has been welcomed by the offshore wind industry and New York state agencies. With more than 1,500 construction workers involved in the project and its supply chain spanning multiple US states, Oceantic Network said lifting the order was a win for workers and companies in states such as Louisiana, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Related Article

“After more than a month of uncertainty, America is back on track with an Above All Energy approach—one that puts thousands of skilled workers back on the job, reignites construction in our nation’s shipyards, and sends mariners back to sea”, Liz Burdock, president and CEO of Oceantic Network, said in a statement on 19 May.

“This moment marks a critical step forward in securing the nation’s energy future and underscores the real, hands-on work building out America’s energy infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand. It’s a win for workers, for the industry—and for the companies in places like Louisiana, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania helping build projects in the northeast.”

Burdock thanked leaders at every level of government who worked to help resume construction of Empire Wind 1, and especially New York Governor Kathy Hochul, saying Hochul’s “unwavering commitment and leadership ensured that offshore wind—the largest energy infrastructure effort in the last 50 years and a cornerstone of New York’s economy—never lost momentum.”

Related Article

Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA, the New York agency conducting offshore wind solicitations, also welcomed the news about Empire Wind 1 restarting construction work.

“I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Burgum for lifting the stop-work order on Empire Wind 1 which will allow this transformative clean energy project to move forward as planned. Under the strong leadership of Governor Hochul, the commitment of Equinor, and the continued support of the Sunset Park community and the skilled tradespeople constructing this critically important project, Empire Wind 1 continues to be a cornerstone of New York’s energy transition”, Harris said in a statement on 19 May.

Harris emphasised that the resumption of construction on Empire Wind 1 secured jobs for more than 1,500 construction workers and advanced “one of the largest energy infrastructure undertakings in the past 50 years to deliver reliable, locally produced energy to New Yorkers.”

American Clean Power Association (ACP) also pointed out that 1,500 workers in construction and maritime trades will return to work.

“Fully permitted projects must have policy consistency and certainty to deliver the infrastructure required to meet America’s growing electricity demand. Our nation needs all types of energy infrastructure to lower energy prices and support economic growth”, said ACP CEO Jason Grumet.

“In lifting the stop work order, the Administration has honored a principle that is essential to all infrastructure investment. The decision is a critical step toward supporting an all of the above energy policy and is consistent with the Administration’s commitment to reducing the bureaucratic obstacles that are undermining critical infrastructure development across the nation.”

https://twitter.com/JasonGrumet/status/1924647647241257355

Director of New York Offshore Wind Alliance, Alicia Gené Artessa, welcomed the move, saying offshore wind was not only an important industry for the state’s economy, but also for securing New York’s grid and providing a critical energy source to millions of homes.

“Lifting the stop work order saved over one thousand union jobs, secured New York’s energy independence, and brought us one step closer to cleaner and healthier air in disadvantaged communities. We greatly appreciate all of our stakeholders who helped support this monumental effort, especially our friends in labor”, Artessa said.

Located 25-48 kilometres (15-30 miles) southeast of Long Island, Empire Wind 1 is the first offshore wind farm to connect to New York City’s grid. The project will comprise 54 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines and is planned to produce first power in late 2026, with full commissioning in 2027.

A key component of the 810 MW project is the transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) in Sunset Park, where Equinor will build Empire Wind’s operations and maintenance (O&M) facility.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles