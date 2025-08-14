Back to overview

EUR 465,000 Grant Backs Oceaneering’s Floating Wind Cable Qualification Projects

Business development
August 14, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The US subsea engineering and applied technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a GBP 400,000 (around EUR 465,000) grant from Scotland’s economic development agency Scottish Enterprise for a project that aims to add manufacturing capacity for subsea power cables destined for Scottish offshore wind.

Source: Oceaneering

Oceaneering’s Rosyth umbilical and cable manufacturing facility, which has been operating at the Port of Rosyth since 1999, provides subsea communication, power and hydraulic umbilicals to fixed and floating offshore oil & gas facilities.

The aim of the Scottish Enterprise funding is to support the company’s floating offshore wind dynamic cable qualification projects.

The immediate project will make use of existing manufacturing equipment for the initial phase of research and development. Once the product has been designed and certified, Oceaneering plans to invest in new equipment and machinery for added project capacity.

Senior research and development roles are set to be created at the site to deliver the GBP 1.6 million project.

“We anticipate that this funding will enable us to make critical investments that will drive job creation in and around Rosyth. By leveraging our strategic location for the UK offshore floating wind market, we can develop and strengthen our local supply chain and reduce logistical complexities. This will enhance efficiency and directly support our commitments to sustainable and responsible operations,” said Shaun Roedel, Senior Vice President of Manufactured Products at Oceaneering.

“This investment strengthens our commitment to innovation and leverages more than 30 years of expertise in delivering dynamic solutions designed for, and operating in, the most demanding offshore environments.”

