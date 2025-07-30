IQIP DEME Nordlicht Vattenfall Germany
Back to overview

DEME to Use IQIP’s IQ6 Hydrohammer to Drive Nordlicht Monopiles Into Seabed

Supply Chain
July 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Dutch company IQIP has been awarded a contract by DEME to deploy its Hydrohammer IQ6 spread for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

IQIP DEME Nordlicht Vattenfall Germany
Source: IQIP

IQIP’s Hydrohammer IQ6 spread will be deployed together with the PULSE technology, which is a noise mitigation add-on that uses a dual-piston system and a fluid-filled chamber to reduce underwater noise at the source. Its modular design allows seamless integration with other noise mitigation systems, said IQIP.

“Together, we will drive 112 monopiles into the German seabed using our Hydrohammer IQ6 spread with PULSE. Our long-standing partnership with DEME and our shared track record of successful offshore wind installations worldwide form the foundation of this collaboration,” said Stefan Hansum, Director Europe, IQIP.

DEME will carry out the installation of 112 monopiles and transition pieces under a contract signed with Vattenfall at the beginning of this year.

Germany’s EEW Special Pipe Constructions (EEW SPC) will manufacture the foundations. Production is planned from the end of 2025 to mid-2027. The transition pieces will be supplied by CS Wind Offshore.

“We are proud to partner with IQIP on this landmark project for Vattenfall. Their Hydrohammer IQ6, combined with PULSE®, enables us to install some of the largest monopiles in the industry with great precision and significantly reduced noise,” said Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director of DEME North Europe.

Related Article

Vattenfall reached the final investment decision on the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in March 2025.

Located 85 kilometres north of Borkum Island in the German North Sea, the Nordlicht wind cluster will have a net capacity of more than 1.6 GW.

In April, Vestas secured a firm order for the 980 MW Nordlicht 1 project, for which the Danish OEM will deliver 68 of its V2356-15.0 MW turbines.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles