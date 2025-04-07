Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm final turbine installation
All Turbines Up at 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm in Scotland

Project Updates
April 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The final Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbine has been installed at the 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm final turbine installation
Picture credit: Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm

The installation of the 54th wind turbine was completed in the early hours of this morning (7 April) at the site located some 15.5 kilometres off the Fife coast.

The work was carried out by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Brave Tern. The second wind turbine installation campaign at the NnG wind farm commenced in January 2025.

At the end of 2024, Brave Tern took over the turbine installation from Blue Tern, which had completed the installation of 35 wind turbines and partially installed three more during the first phase of the project.

Owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, the 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm produced its first power in October last year.

Electricity generated by Neart na Gaoithe is transmitted via the subsea export cable from the offshore substation to Thorntonloch Beach, where the underground onshore export cable feeds it to the national grid.

The project is due to be fully operational this summer after the next stage of commissioning has been completed.

