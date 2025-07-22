Back to overview

TÜV SÜD to Certify Vattenfall’s Nordlicht Offshore Wind Farms

Contracts & Tenders
July 22, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

TÜV SÜD will carry out project certification for the implementation phase of Vattenfall’s Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

According to the international certification provider, the Nordlicht 1 and 2 certifications will comply with the standard of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), whose approval covers several phases.

In the implementation phase of the two offshore wind farms, TÜV SÜD will surveil the manufacturing, assembly, transportation, and installation of the individual wind turbine components as well as the commissioning of the wind turbines, and will issue project certificates for both wind farms.

Located 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum, Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2 will comprise 112 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. Of these, 68 will be installed at the first phase, where construction is scheduled to start in 2026, with the wind turbines expected to be installed in 2027 and the wind farm to be fully operational in 2028.

Both Nordlicht wind farms, totalling 1.6 GW in installed capacity, will feature turbine towers partially made with low-emission steel, reducing their overall carbon footprint by 16 per cent, according to Vestas and Vattenfall.

