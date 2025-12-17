Back to overview

Australia’s ‘Most Advanced Offshore Wind Project’ Files for Environmental Approval

December 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Star of the South, said to be Australia’s “most advanced offshore wind project”, has submitted its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for approval, the primary environmental approval required for the project to proceed.

According to the developer, this comes off the back of a few other milestones the project recently achieved, one of which is the purchase of 120 hectares of farmland on Gippsland’s coast near Reeves Beach, where the offshore wind farm’s export cable will come to shore.

The developer has also formally entered into an Engagement Agreement with the Traditional Owners through the Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC).

Furthermore, last month, the Australian government renewed Major Project Status for Star of the South, which enables the project to continue to receive tailored support from the Major Projects Facilitation Agency for another three years, including assistance navigating regulatory approvals.

The federal government first awarded Major Project Status to the Star of the South offshore wind farm in 2022.

The environmental approval submission follows seven years of technical and environmental studies, the developer says.

Star of the South, which could have an installed capacity of up to 2.2 GW, has been under development since 2017.

The project was granted an Exploration Licence in 2019 and a Feasibility Licence in 2024 to explore the potential for offshore wind in Bass Strait off the Gippsland coast. All initial feasibility studies have been completed, including wind resource monitoring between 2019 and 2022, geophysical seabed surveys in 2020, geotechnical seabed surveys in 2023 and marine and land-based environment and cultural heritage surveys between 2020 and 2024. Star of the South has also undertaken detailed supply chain and workforce studies and extensive community consultation.

“This environmental assessment reflects seven years of rigorous science and consultation to understand the local environment and how to protect it. We’ve done the work, and then some, to ensure government and the community can have confidence that the project will be delivered responsibly”, said Charles Rattray, Star of the South CEO.

The company says that, if it secures all necessary approvals, construction of the offshore wind farm could start later this decade to support the National Electricity Market and Victoria’s energy transition with the closure of Yallourn Power Station scheduled for 2028 and Loy Yang A for 2035.

