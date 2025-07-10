Back to overview

Italy’s Ports of Augusta, Taranto to Become Offshore Wind Hubs

Ports & Logistics
July 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

A decree has been approved by the Italian government to establish offshore wind manufacturing and assembly hubs at the ports of Augusta and Taranto.

The total investment amounts to EUR 78.3 million, to be distributed over three years starting in 2025. Funding will come from the reallocation of revenues generated by CO2 emission allowance auctions.

The priority areas, Augusta and Taranto, were chosen based on criteria of technical and economic feasibility, space availability, construction timelines, and logistical connectivity, said the government.

The planned infrastructure projects, including modernisation, dredging, and dock upgrades, are said to enable the development of key activities such as the production, assembly, and launching of components for floating offshore wind farms.

The decree was signed by the ministries of Infrastructure, Environment, and Economy on 4 July.

Italy so far has one operational offshore wind farm, the Beleolico project off Taranto, in the Mediterranean Sea.

Commissioned in 2022, the 30 MW offshore wind farm will provide about 55,600 MWh of electricity per year, enough to meet the demand of around 18,500 households.

In June 2024, the government announced that it would award Contracts for Difference (CfD) for fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind projects through a scheme.

In May 2025, Galileo Energy and Hope Group received an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) permit for their 1.1 GW Barium Bay floating wind farm, which allows the project to participate in the auction procedure.

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles