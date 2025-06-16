Meyer Werft BalWin1 BalWin2
Back to overview

First Steel Cut for 2 GW German Offshore Grid Connections

Grid Connection
June 16, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first steel has been cut for the BalWin1 and BalWin2 grid connection systems that will be installed in the German North Sea.

Last week, Meyer Werft, together with the German transmission system operator (TSO) Amprion, Dragados Offshore, and Siemens Energy, celebrated the start of production of the converter platforms for the BalWin1 and BalWin2 projects with a steel-cutting ceremony.

The German shipbuilding company was awarded a contract to manufacture steel components for four Amprion converter platforms.

Meyer Werft will produce approximately 32,000 tonnes of steel construction work for the upper part of the platform in Papenburg. In addition, the company will manufacture around 11,500 tonnes for the DolWin4 and BorWin4 converter platforms.

Related Article

The BalWin1 and BalWin2 are the first German offshore grid connections in the 2 GW power class. They are planned to go into operation in 2030 and 2031.

The systems will feed North Sea offshore wind power into Germany’s transmission network. The grid interconnection point for BalWin1 will be in Wehrendorf, in the southern Osnabrück region, while for BalWin2, it will be in Westerkappeln, in northern North Rhine-Westphalia.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles