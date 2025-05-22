A photo of the Block Island Wind Farm's turbine with a US flag visible on the right
US House of Representatives Passes Bill That Cuts IRA Provisions Supporting Offshore Wind Development

Authorities
May 22, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill that, among other things, rescinds provisions from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that were set up to strengthen the domestic offshore wind supply chain and back the development of new offshore wind transmission infrastructure.

Passed on 22 May with 215 votes in favour of the bill, 214 against and 1 House representative voting present, the bill named One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H. R. 1) repeals some of the IRA programmes, including those for interregional and offshore wind electricity transmission planning, grants to facilitate the siting of interstate electricity transmission lines, as well as the advanced industrial facilities deployment programme.

The bill rolls back a number of other programmes and acts’ provisions, such as the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and funding to reduce air pollution, the programme for diesel emissions reductions, funding for the implementation of the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, as well as the funds for investing in coastal communities and climate resilience and the funding for facilities of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and national marine sanctuaries.

After the bill passed the House of Representatives, the US offshore renewable energy organisation, Oceantic Network, said the bill made “dramatic cuts” to key provisions of the IRA Act designed to bolster American manufacturing, develop a competitive supply chain, and establish interregional transmission planning for offshore wind energy.

“The House of Representatives’ action rolling back key provisions of clean energy and manufacturing tax credits denies ratepayers affordable and reliable electricity, stalls new energy development, and threatens billions of dollars of investments and good-paying jobs across the United States”, said Liz Burdock, president and CEO of Oceantic Network. “Offshore wind is making America more secure by revitalizing industries critical to national defense, like steel production and shipbuilding, and powering the advancement of critical technologies.”

The bill H. R. 1 is yet to pass the Senate, after which it would proceed to the US President’s desk to be signed into law.

“We must seize the opportunity to harness all available energy technologies in this technology race while keeping affordable and reliable power flowing to our communities. Offshore wind is a shovel-ready industry with 10 GW prepared to come online by 2030, underwritten by a 40-state supply chain. We urge the Senate to reverse these rollbacks which will prevent us from meeting rising energy demands before the next decade. Thousands of Americans building our energy future today are counting on it”, said Burdock

