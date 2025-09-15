New California Offshore Wind Coalition Calls For 10GW by 2040 Goal
Back to overview

California Commits USD 225 Million Into Offshore Wind Port Development

Planning & Permitting
September 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The California Legislature has allocated USD 225.7 million in the current budget bill to upgrade port infrastructure to support the development of offshore wind off the state’s coast.

The legislature voted to approve Proposition 4 funding for offshore wind port development in the SB 105 budget bill.

“Oceantic commends Governor Newsom, the California Legislature, and state leaders for moving forward foundational infrastructure for the U.S. offshore wind industry that will deliver jobs and economic activity for decades,” said Nancy Kirshner-Rodriguez, senior director of policy and outreach at Oceantic Network.

“While the federal government is attacking needed energy and infrastructure projects, California’s leadership is driving the market forward, delivering significant economic support that will result in local port investment and create new jobs.”

In December 2022, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) held an auction that brought in over USD 757 million for the rights to five lease areas offshore California – the first US lease areas granted for future floating offshore wind development.

That same year, the California Energy Commission (CEC) adopted the increased offshore wind targets for the state. The state’s long-term goal is to achieve 25 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2045.

In 2024, the voters approved a climate bond that included USD 475 million for offshore wind-related development at California ports.

At the beginning of this year, Assembly Bill 472 was introduced in California’s state legislature, which would add an assessment of funding opportunities for offshore wind port infrastructure to the Governor’s Five-Year Infrastructure Plan.

Related Article

“We thank legislative leaders in the Assembly and Senate for their steadfast support of offshore wind and ports, and we urge the Governor to sign the measure. Today’s action is another important proof point of California’s progress and continued support for offshore wind, which has the bipartisan backing of 75% of all California adults according to the latest statewide survey by the Public Policy Institute of California,” commented Offshore Wind California.

“Over the next three and a half years, California has much of what it needs to continue moving forward on offshore wind – on ports, transmission, and more. Offshore wind will play a vital role in helping the state achieve its climate, clean-energy, and grid-reliability goals, and complement existing solar, storage, and onshore wind resources as an essential part of California’s diverse clean-power portfolio.”

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles