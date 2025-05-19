Back to overview

Lamprell, Dong Fang Offshore Ink Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Deal

May 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

UK-headquartered Lamprell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for a newbuild NG-9000X wind turbine installation and maintenance vessel.

Lamprell Dong Fang Offshore vessel
Source: Lamprell

The newbuild vessel will support offshore wind activities in the Asia Pacific region and will be designed to accommodate the latest generation of turbines.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Dong Fang Offshore on this important initiative to develop a wind turbine installation vessel aligned with APAC’s regional needs. This MOU reflects our commitment to supporting the global energy transition using the capabilities of our existing facilities and skilled workforce,” said Ian Prescott, Lamprell CEO.

The GustoMSC-designed NG-9000X ship will be built in compliance with Taiwanese shipping law and will feature a heavy-lift crane, DP-2 positioning, legs with spud cans for challenging conditions, and accommodation quarters.

According to Lamprell, the vessel will be capable of transporting and installing two 15 MW-class turbines simultaneously.

In terms of other news coming from DFO, the company recently made a capital investment in Apex Aviation to establishwhat DFO says is Taiwan’s first self-operated offshore wind helicopter fleet, which is expected to enter service in the fourth quarter of this year.

With the helicopter fleet, the firm will carry out personnel transport, emergency medical evacuation, equipment inspection, and maintenance.

