APT Global Supplies Equipment for Van Oord’s Offshore Installation Vessel Boreas

Vessels
May 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The UAE-headquartered APT Global Marine & Offshore Engineering has delivered a monopile upend hinge and sea fastening system for Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas.

Source: APT Global
APT Global built the upend hinge, a system essential for safely rotating monopiles from horizontal to vertical positions during installation. The hinge ensures stability and precision, even in dynamic offshore environments, according to the company.

The sea fastening system secures monopiles during marine transport, utilising steel structures and advanced tensioning mechanisms to withstand extreme conditions.

The systems were tailored to meet Boreas‘ operational needs, including adaptability to varying monopile diameters and lengths, said APT Global.

Together, the structures weighed around 3,000 tonnes with heavy fabrication/machining/mechanical installation processes under DNV standards.

“Our collaboration with Van Oord on the Boreas project reflects APT’s commitment to innovation and excellence in offshore wind infrastructure. By combining our skillset, the facilities, and sustainable practices, we’re proud to contribute to the global energy transition. The delivery to the Boreas project underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, and partnership with leading offshore vessel operators,” said Anil Abraham, CEO, APT Global.

The project involved the construction of over 3,000 tonnes of main structural steel and engineering secondary infrastructure; installation of full hydraulic and electrical components along with overseas specialist; multipurpose transport and long-term storage frames; and a weighing and transport campaign to enable a sea voyage.

In addition, the project included complex machining works of an adjustable system of monopile sea-fastening with a variable range of diameters and dimensional control by total station to achieve and monitor the closest tolerances of the equipment, added APT Global.

The firm said that it emphasised eco-friendly practices, including a 20 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions across worksites.

“In this project, APT Global proved to be a reliable partner as well, successfully tackling the enormous size and complexity of the equipment. From contract signing to delivery aboard the transport vessel, APT Global’s highly committed team demonstrated dedication and accountability. This proactive approach ensured the timely delivery of high-quality equipment,” said Jurgen Versteeg, Project Manager, Van Oord.

The offshore installation vessel Boreas was delivered to Van Oord at the beginning of this year. The vessel, built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore shipyard in China, measures 175 metres in length and has a 155-metre-high boom, which can lift more than 3,000 tonnes.

