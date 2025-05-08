Back to overview

Ørsted, PGE Add Ayesa Polska to Baltica 2 Team

Business & Finance
May 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ayesa Polska has signed an agreement for investor supervision of the offshore part of the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 wind project, built by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Ørsted.

Under the agreement, Ayesa Polska will be responsible for ensuring investor supervision over the entire offshore part of the wind farm, including the process of installing turbines, foundations, export cables, and offshore transformer stations.

The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will be built at a site in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea, approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka.

According to PGE, the preparation of the seabed for the start of the offshore construction will begin later this year.

The project will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for whose storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation, Siemens Gamesa will use the Port of Gdansk.

Navantia-Windar will be supplying 77 monopile foundations for the project’s turbines and substations, and Steelwind Nordenham will deliver the remaining 34 wind turbine foundations for Baltica 2.

In March, the developers signed two contracts for the offshore wind farm. ABL was contracted to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services, while Etermar Energia won a contract for the delivery of secondary foundation structures.

The wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2027.

