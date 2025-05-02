Back to overview

PD Ports Unveils Plans for Offshore Wind Hub in UK

May 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The UK’s PD Ports has unveiled its plans to develop the Teesport Offshore Gateway into an offshore wind manufacturing and installation hub.

PD Ports hub
Source: PD Ports

The project could unlock 180 acres of development potential for a range of offshore manufacturers, assembly, marshalling, and supply chain services.

Representing a multi-million-pound investment in the River Tees, the Teesport Offshore Gateway will include an up to one-kilometre-long deep-water riverside quay, providing unrestricted access to the North Sea and suitable for both floating and fixed-bottom offshore wind development.

The plans are at an early stage and subject to a variation of existing deep water berth development consents. It is anticipated that the development of Teesport Offshore Gateway could cost in the region of GBP 200 million.

PD Ports said it is looking to engage with the offshore renewables sector to explore the potential of the proposals, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), developers, the UK government, and industry experts to shape the strategic direction of the site and identify opportunities for collaboration and funding.

The site has already secured both planning consent and marine consent, subject to amendments, to extend an existing riverside berth to develop the 15.5-metre deep-water mooring, which would be large enough to accommodate all current and planned offshore installation vessels available globally, according to PD Ports.

“As the UK and the wider world turns its attention to large-scale renewable energy sources, here at PD Ports we see the opportunity – and the responsibility – to play our part by offering an offshore wind development site that is perfectly positioned to unlock the capability of our region, not only as a hub for trade and industry, but also to deliver the clean energy revolution,” said Frans Calje, CEO of PD Ports.

“Although these proposals are at an early stage, we are confident that this development will support the UK Government’s ambitions for future offshore wind power generation. We also firmly believe that a facility such as this will lead to significant job creation – driving growth, employment and skills training opportunities in our coastal communities.”

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles