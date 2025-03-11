RWE GWS Thor
GWS Bags Installation Contract for RWE’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm

March 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

RWE has awarded Denmark’s Global Wind Service (GWS) a contract for the installation of secondary structures at the 1 GW Thor offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, Global Wind Service will be responsible for the installation of 72 secondary structures on the monopile foundations.

Installation of the secondary structures is planned to be carried out in 2025 and will see a dedicated team of 60 technicians deployed across both white and blue-collar roles, according to GWS.

Since September 2024, the company has been actively engaged in project preparations, including developing lift plans and comprehensive process documentation, conducting mock-up trials, and planning for health and safety.

The Thor offshore wind farm will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-236 DD turbines that will be installed using a jack-up vessel from Fred. Olsen Windcarrier. Of the 72 turbines, 40 will feature recyclable rotor blades.

RWE selected Dajin Offshore and EEW SPC in 2023 to supply 36 TP-less monopiles each, together with secondary structures. Recently, Dajin Offshore delivered the last batch of monopiles for the wind project.

With a planned capacity of more than 1,000 MW, Thor is Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date.

This is not the first time GWS has partnered with RWE. In February 2024, the two companies signed a three-year agreement to support RWE’s Offshore Wind Fleet Servicing Unit in the UK and Germany.

