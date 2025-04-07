Elwind EU co-funding
ELWIND Opens Tender for Metocean Survey Campaigns at Estonia, Latvia Offshore Wind Sites

Business & Finance
April 7, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The ELWIND project has launched a tender seeking a contractor to carry out in-situ metocean measurement campaigns for offshore wind farms at Estonia and Latvia sites.

According to ELWIND, the campaign must be done by a single provider for the two offshore wind farm sites of the ELWIND project.

The submission deadline for the tenders is 6 May 2025.

The measurement campaign is aimed at providing accurate and validated data on the metocean (meteorological and oceanographic) conditions for the respective offshore wind farm sites of the project.

The collected data will be used as the primary input for the wind resource assessment and can serve as input by companies submitting bids to develop the wind farm.

The obtained metocean data can be used for further analysis to improve the preliminary design of the wind farms, the installation and maintenance of turbines, inter-array cables, substations, and their support structures.

ELWIND is a cross-border project to be built together by Latvia and Estonia, whose governments started discussions to develop it in December 2019 and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to build the offshore wind farm.

In 2022, the two governments pinpointed the locations in their respective parts of the Baltic Sea where the joint project will be built.

The project’s website states that Estonia and Latvia consume approximately 16 TWh of electricity annually, and ELWIND is expected to supply around one-fifth of this demand, or 3 TWh per year.

