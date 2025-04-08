EOLOS
EOLOS to Carry Out Site Surveys Offshore Portugal

Business development
April 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

EOLOS has been awarded four lots within the offshore wind zones selected by the Portuguese Government National Laboratory of Energy and Geology (LNEG) for measuring the wind and metocean site conditions.

Under the contract, EOLOS will be responsible for the supply, installation, and operation of floating LiDAR systems with metocean data at various sites within the offshore wind zones.

The four units will be tasked with acquiring accurate wind and metocean data for a period of twelve months, according to the Spanish company.

“We are thrilled to have secured such a prestigious project in our neighbouring country, contributing valuable data insights to the public domain, advancing the development of floating offshore wind in Southern Europe,” said Rajai Aghabi, EOLOS CEO.

At the beginning of this year, the Portuguese government approved the Offshore Renewable Energy Zoning Plan (PAER). Four areas were approved in the Atlantic Ocean where offshore wind farms can be installed.

Two of the locations are situated off the coast of Viana do Castelo in northern Portugal, one near the port of Leixões in the north, and another off the coast of Figueira da Foz in the central region.

The government is expected to launch the first auction this year, for 2 GW of capacity by 2030.

“Launching the site-specific measurement services campaigns is a key milestone to the achievement of 10GW offshore wind leases by 2030. Awarding EOLOS based on the criteria we compiled will assure the highest quality of data attracting competitive bidders in the forthcoming lease rounds, ensuring the best value projects for our nation,” said Teresa Ponce de Leão, LNEG President.

