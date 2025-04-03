Back to overview

Octopus Energy Takes Stake in 714 MW East Anglia One Offshore Wind Farm in UK

April 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Octopus Energy has acquired a 10 per cent stake in the 714 MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm in the UK, which was fully commissioned in 2020.

Octopus acquired this latest wind farm stake from Macquarie Asset Management on behalf of Vector, Octopus’ offshore wind fund, which invests in fixed and floating offshore wind and pioneering tech to reduce costs.

Owned by ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group(GIG), the 714 MW wind farm is located 43 kilometers off the coast of Suffolk in the east of England and has been powering Britain with green energy since 2021.

With 102 turbines, it is among the top 10 biggest wind farms in the world, generating enough clean power to electrify around 700,000 homes a year, according to Octopus Energy.

“Britain is blessed with strong winds and long coastlines – perfect conditions for offshore wind. The sector has become a vital pillar of our energy system over the past years, and this investment will help to turbocharge this clean technology further, bringing cheaper, greener power to people across the country,” said Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation.

This marks Octopus’ fourth investment in a British offshore wind farm and its seventh in Europe.

It builds on its stakes in the 1.2 GW Hornsea One, Lincs and Walney Extension in Britain, the 288 MW Butendiek in Germany, and Borssele V and Borssele III & IV in the Netherlands.

Octopus is also making a play in France, announcing plans to enter the country’s offshore wind tender and develop a project in partnership with Skyborn Renewables.

The company is one of twelve candidates that prequalified for the AO9 tender, which offers four new sites for offshore wind development; one off South Brittany, two in the Mediterranean, and one in the French South Atlantic region.

