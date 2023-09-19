Octopus Energy Acquires Stake in Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

September 19, 2023, by Adnan Memija

UK-headquartered Octopus Energy has made an investment in the 731.5 MW Borssele III and IV offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

Flying Focus

Octopus Energy Generation acquired a 10 per cent stake in the fully operational 731.5 MW offshore wind farm, located 55 kilometres from the Port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

The deal comes in the wake of Octopus’ announcement to release USD 20 billion in investment for offshore wind globally.

Earlier this month, the company also invested in Deep Wind Offshore, a global offshore wind developer with a pipeline of projects in Sweden, South Korea, and Norway.

In addition, Octopus Energy holds a stake in the Borssele V wind farm.

“Investing in one of Europe’s largest wind farms in the Netherlands is a really exciting milestone as we only entered the Dutch renewables market last year,” said Alex Brierley, Co-head of Octopus Energy Generation’s fund management team.

When it comes to Borssele III and IV, the wind farm features 77 9.5 MW wind turbines that have been operational since 2021.

The project is designed to generate 3,000 GWh of energy annually, which is enough to power approximately 825,000 Dutch households.

Following the completion of the latest stake sale, Partners Group will have fully exited from the original 45 per cent stake it acquired in June 2018.

The company sold a 20 per cent stake to Swiss Life Asset Managers in November 2022 and 15 per cent to funds managed by Nuveen Infrastructure in July 2023.

After the sale of the final stake is completed, Borssele’s new shareholder group will include Shell, Eneco, INPEX, Luxcara, Swiss Life Asset Managers, Glennmont Partners from Nuveen, and Octopus Energy Generation.

