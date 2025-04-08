Back to overview

ScottishPower, HSM Offshore Energy Sign East Anglia Two Substation Contract

Business & Finance
April 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ScottishPower Renewables, part of Iberdrola, has awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract to the Dutch company HSM Offshore Energy for the offshore substation and jacket foundation for the East Anglia Two offshore wind farm in the UK.

HSM Offshore Energy will deliver the 5,100-tonne offshore high-voltage substation and its 3,700-tonne jacket foundation for the 960 MW wind farm off the coast of Suffolk.

Initial engineering works for the project got underway in the summer of 2024 under an early work agreement. 

Construction is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the jacket ready for installation in the third quarter of 2027 and the topside in late 2027.

The proactive approach taken by ScottishPower Renewables to reserve yard capacity early demonstrates the value of collaboration and forward-thinking in driving the energy transition. We are proud to contribute to the East Anglia TWO project and to play a role in supporting the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets,” said Hans Leerdam, CCO at HSM Offshore Energy.

Located in the southern region of the North Sea, off the east coast of England, the East Anglia Two offshore wind farm was selected in the UK government’s latest Contract for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6 (AR6).

The 960 MW project will feature 64 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, which will be placed on top of the monopiles supplied by Sif. The installation of the wind turbines and foundations will be carried out by Cadeler.

It’s fantastic to be working with HSM Offshore Energy to bring our £4 billion East Anglia TWO windfarm to life and produce more homegrown green generation for the UK,” said Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for Offshore.

This contract is a great example of the innovative and forward-thinking approach we took to securing quality supply chain partners for the project at the earliest opportunity and means we can hit the ground running to begin construction later this year.

Related Article

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles