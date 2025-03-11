Back to overview

Floating LiDAR Campaign Completed for NZ Super Fund and CIP’s New Zealand Wind Project

Business development
March 11, 2025, by Adnan Memija

France-based Akrocean has completed the Floating LiDAR campaign for the proposed 1 GW offshore wind farm in Taranaki, New Zealand, developed by a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and NZ Super Fund.

On 11 March, Akrocean announced the completion of its Floating LiDAR turnkey service for Taranaki Offshore Partnership (TOP) in New Zealand, marking the country’s first-ever Floating LiDAR wind campaign.

The twelve-month campaign provided critical offshore wind and metocean data for site resource assessment.

The project was delivered with the support of the local partner, New Zealand Offshore Services Limited.

CIP and NZ Super Fund are jointly developing the 1 GW South Taranaki offshore wind project, planned to be built some 37 kilometres off the coast of Patea in the South Taranaki Bight.

