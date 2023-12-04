Equinor, Wood Thilsted Sign Long-Term Foundations Agreement

December 4, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Wood Thilsted has signed a five-year framework agreement with Equinor for turbine foundations engineering.

The framework agreement covers engineering studies (feasibility, concept, pre-FEED, and FEED), general engineering support, and specialist studies.

It also includes detailed engineering and management of project contractors.

“We are delighted to be appointed onto this framework agreement with one of our key clients. Equinor’s and Wood Thilsted’s company values are well aligned as recently showcased with the RenewableUK Safety by Design award for our split-level External Working Platform, which was designed for Dogger Bank,” said Matthew Simms, Director at Wood Thilsted.

Over the past years, Wood Thilsted has designed foundations for some of the world’s largest offshore wind projects, such as Dogger Bank, Vineyard Wind, and East Anglia 3.

In addition, the company carried out foundation concept design studies, for example, for the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon extensions.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

When it comes to Equinor, the company’s offshore wind portfolio includes several projects spread across the globe such as Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm.

The Norwegian firm is also developing the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, together with its partners SSE Renewables and Vårgrønn, and is also pursuing offshore wind projects on the east and west coast of the United States.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: