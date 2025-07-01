Edison Chouest Empire Wind
Hybrid SOV for Equinor’s Empire Wind Offshore Wind Project Hits the Water

July 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Edison Chouest Offshore has launched its new service operations vessel (SOV) ECO Liberty, which will be deployed on Equinor’s Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm in the US.

Edison Chouest Empire Wind
Source: Edison Chouest Offshore via LinkedIn

Constructed at LaShip in Houma, Louisiana, ECO Liberty was built with American steel and components from companies across the Gulf Coast, with more than 500 Louisiana workers contributing to its construction.

The 262-foot (80 metres) hybrid-powered SOV will soon depart for New York, where it will be homeported at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, the staging facility and operations and maintenance (O&M) base for Empire Wind. 

It will initially support ongoing marine construction and house up to 60 workers when stationed offshore.

Edison Chouest Offshore signed a contract to support the construction of Equinor’s Empire Wind offshore wind project in 2022.

In May, the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) notified Equinor that the stop-work order for the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 had been lifted.

The developer said it aims to carry out the planned activities during this offshore installation window and for the project to reach its planned commercial operational date in 2027.

Located 25-48 kilometres (15-30 miles) southeast of Long Island, Empire Wind 1 is the first offshore wind farm to connect to New York City’s grid. The project will comprise 54 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines.

