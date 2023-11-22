Equinor and BP’s Empire Wind Offshore Project Gets Federal Approval

November 22, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







The US Department of Interior has approved Equinor and BP’s Empire Wind, the sixth commercial-scale offshore wind farm to receive federal approval.

Empire Wind US LLC, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, plans to develop two offshore wind farms known as Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2.

Located approximately 12 nautical miles south of Long Island, New York, and 16.9 nautical miles east of Long Branch, New Jersey, these offshore wind farms will feature a total of up to 147 wind turbines with a total capacity of 2,076 MW that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) estimates could power more than 700,000 homes each year.

The projects, which will utilise 15 MW wind turbines, would support over 830 jobs each year during the construction phase and about 300 jobs annually during the operations phase.

“The federal Record of Decision is a significant milestone in advancing Equinor and bp’s Empire Wind project to help deliver on state and federal climate ambitions. Empire Wind is a defining project for New York and we continue our work to connect with communities and realize the project’s potential of providing reliable renewable power, creating jobs and spurring economic development,” said Molly Morris, President of Equinor Renewables Americas.

The expected commercial operation date of the 816 MW Empire Wind 1 is 2027, while the 1,260 MW Empire Wind 2 is a year later, according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Record of Decision includes measures aimed at avoiding, minimizing, and mitigating the potential impacts arising from the project’s construction and operation. Empire Wind, LLC has committed to establishing fishery mitigation funds to compensate commercial and for-hire recreational fishers for any losses directly resulting from the project.

“Extensive engagement with Tribes, other government partners, ocean users, concerned citizens, and more has helped us to avoid or reduce user conflicts while facilitating the responsible development of offshore wind projects,” said Elizabeth Klein, BOEM Director.

Empire Wind LLC was one of four offshore wind project developers who were denied a petition to adjust the purchase and sales agreements entered with NYSERDA. The petitions were seeking adjustments to address recent inflationary pressures that are impacting project economics.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago New York Rejects Bids to Renegotiate Offshore Wind Contracts Posted: about 1 month ago

The approval follows the installation of the first wind turbine at the South Fork Wind, New York’s first offshore wind farm.

New York State has set a goal of having 9 GW of offshore wind capacity on the grid until 2035.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: