Windcat Returns to Damen for More CSOV Newbuilds

November 28, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Crew transfer vessel operator Windcat is further expanding its commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) fleet and has placed an additional order of two CSOVs with Damen Shipyards.

Source: Windcat

The order increases Windcat’s CSOV fleet to a total of five vessels, leaving the option of acquiring a sixth vessel.

The first three vessels are currently under construction in Vietnam and will be delivered in 2025. The delivery of the two additional CSOVs is expected in the second quarter and third quarter of 2026.

The development follows the initial announcement made in November 2022 regarding the construction of a series of hydrogen-powered CSOVs, called the “Elevation Series”.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Windcat Orders Hydrogen CSOVs at Damen Posted: about 1 year ago

The Elevation Series CSOVs, introduced in collaboration between Windcat and Damen Shipyards, feature a pioneering design that enhances capabilities and flexibility compared to traditional vessels, said the companies.

The CSOVs are 87 metres long, 20 metres wide, and can accommodate up to 120 people on board. The vessels are equipped with a gangway, crane, thrusters, hybrid battery technology, and offshore charging capability.

“The decision to expand the CSOV fleet aligns with Windcat’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for these vessels worldwide, and will give us further capacity and flexibility to support clients in the offshore industry,” said Willem van der Wel, managing director at Windcat.

Windcat currently has two business units, namely Windcat Workboats and Windcat Offshore.

Windcat Workboats owns and operates over 52 offshore crew transfer vessels, with an additional five being built, mainly in the European offshore wind sector.

Windcat Offshore was established as a sister company to Windcat Workboats and is focused on CSOV ownership and operations.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: