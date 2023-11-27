German Company to Build XXL Monopile Factory in Denmark

November 27, 2023, by Adnan Memija

German-based Baltic Structures Company (BSC) has revealed that it will build an XXL monopile production factory in Esbjerg, Denmark.

BSC will build “Europe’s biggest” foundation fabrication site in the Esbjerg Port where it will be able to offer various foundations structures with a more than 100,000-square-metre production area under the roof and an output of up to 200 XXL monopiles per year.

The German company said that the focus of the plant is on structures with dimensions of up to 15 metres in diameter, up to 130 metres in length, and single unit weights of up to 4,000 tonnes.

In addition to monopiles, transition pieces, pin piles, and components for jackets, floating foundations will also be offered, said BSC.

“The establishment of the XXL monopile production plant in Esbjerg is not only another milestone for the renewable energy sector but also a significant benefit for the local economy. BSC will generate numerous job opportunities, providing employment to skilled professionals and contributing to the economic prosperity of the region,” said BSC.

In September 2022, Esbjerg Port (Denmark), Oostende Port (Belgium), Groningen Seaports/Eemshaven (the Netherlands), Niedersachsen Port/Cuxhaven (Germany), Nantes-Saint Nazaire Port (France), and Humber (the UK) signed a partnership agreement with an aim to minimise capacity issues.

At the beginning of this year, the six largest European wind ports also signed a mutual declaration to collaborate on an operational and practical level to help bring the new offshore wind capacities across Europe as smoothly as possible.

In January, the Port of Esbjerg, together with US-based Moffatt & Nichol, deployed digital twin technology which could triple the port’s offshore wind capacity.

