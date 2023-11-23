Goldwind Installs Its 16 MW Offshore Wind Turbine in ‘Record-Breaking 24 Hours’

November 23, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind has completed the hoisting of its GWH252-16MW unit in a “record-breaking 24 hours”, the company said via social media.

By using strategies that preemptively optimised processes through stimulations, the feat not only reduced construction costs but also served as a “vital breakthrough” for scaling up offshore wind potential in future projects, said Goldwind.

Goldwind’s GWH252-16MW model has 123 metres long blades and a rotor diameter of 252 metres.

With a swept area of around 50,000 square metres, one such wind turbine is capable of generating 34.2 kWh of electricity per single revolution.

A few months ago, Goldwind’s GWH252-16MW wind turbine, installed at the Zhangpu Liuao offshore wind farm owned and developed by China Three Gorges, produced 384.1 megawatt-hours in a 24-hour period, setting a new world record for an individual wind turbine in the given period.

The record was achieved while the wind farm was experiencing wind speeds of up to 23.56 metres per second (around 85 kilometres per hour) due to the typhoon ‘Haiku’, according to China Three Gorges.

