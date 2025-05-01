ZF Wind Power 30 MW test rig
ZF Wind Power Fires Up Powertrain Test Rig for 30 MW Turbines

Business development
May 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

ZF Wind Power has commissioned what the company claims to be the world’s most powerful validation test rig, which is capable of testing machines up to 30 MW.

ZF Wind Power 30 MW test rig
Source: ZF Wind Power

The 30 MW test rig, which is now ready for operation at ZF Wind Power’s Test and Prototype Center in Lommel, Belgium, can validate complete powertrain systems for both onshore and offshore wind turbine applications.

With a length of 30 metres, the rig tests the dynamic behaviour of the main bearings, the gearbox, and the generator on the system level under real conditions with functional load tests, dynamics, and robustness tests.

It covers a maximum torque of 45 MNm, a maximum bending moment of 64 MNm, and a maximum axial force of 7,500 kN.

“Testing allows us to contain the risks inherent to the wind industry and it is essential to receive approval from customers, insurers, and certification agencies to launch new designs. To extend our portfolio, we started installing the world’s largest test rig in 2023. Now, in 2025, we are proud to announce the test rig is up and running and ready to develop the next generation powertrains,” said Bert Verdyck, head of Product Portfolio Management of ZF Wind Power.

The 30 MW test rig is an integral part of ZF Wind Power’s Test and Prototype Center, located at the Belgian headquarters, according to the company.

This centre features multiple test rigs for components, assembly, sub-assembly, climate testing, load or no-load testing, and more. Additionally, an upcoming lubrication test rig will further enhance the company’s capabilities, said ZF Wind Power.

