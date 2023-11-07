Heerema Picks Buss Terminal Eemshaven as He Dreiht Marshalling Port

November 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Buss Energy Group (Buss) has been awarded a contract by Heerema Marine Contractors to provide marshalling services for the 960 MW He Dreiht wind farm offshore Germany.

The contract is scheduled to start by the end of 2023 and will be operated by Buss Terminal Eemshaven (BTE) located in the Netherlands.

The works include the unloading of monopiles by self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) and transition pieces (TPs) by crawler crane, terminal handling and transport, storage of components, as well as loading onto the seagoing barges for installation.

In addition, Buss will cover the engineering and project management aspects associated with the logistics scope of EnBW’s offshore wind project.

“For Buss Energy Group, the award of another offshore marshalling project underlines the leading position of Buss Terminal Eemshaven in the market of the North Sea and supports our approach to serve the industry not only as a provider of terminal areas, but as a fullservice provider,” said Moritz von Schwerdtner, COO Offshore Wind of Buss Energy Group.

Located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Borkum Island and 110 kilometres west of Heligoland, the He Dreiht offshore wind farm will feature 64 15 MW wind turbines provided by Vestas.

The monopiles, with a diameter of 9.2 metres and lengths of up to 71 metres, will have a

unit weight of up to 1,350 tonnes and the transition pieces will weigh up to 640 tonnes and reach heights of up to 35 metres, according to Buss.

The transport and offshore installation of the components will be handled by Heerema Marine Contractors.

Once operational in 2025, He Dreiht will generate green electricity for the equivalent of 1.1 million German households.

EnBW is the majority owner (50.1 per cent) and the developer of the project. The consortium consisting of Allianz Capital Partners on behalf of Allianz insurance companies, AIP and Norges Bank, holds the remaining 49.9 per cent in the wind farm.

