An aerial photo of the Buss Terminal in Eemshaven
Back to overview

Buss Ports to Further Upgrade Heavy-Duty Offshore Wind Terminal in Eemshaven

Ports & Logistics
March 19, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Buss Terminal Eemshaven (BTA), in collaboration with Groningen Seaports (GSP), is set to undertake a new upgrade to further strengthen the heavy-duty quay capacities at Eemshaven’s Buss Terminal to support the offshore wind energy sector in the North Sea.

An aerial photo of the Buss Terminal in Eemshaven
Buss Terminal Eemshaven

Through the project, named WINdQUAY and co-funded by the European Union through the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), the load-bearing capacity of parts of the existing quay area will be increased to provide additional flexibility to service heavy-duty offshore wind installation vessels.

The Dutch offshore wind terminal operator, part of Buss Ports, announced the new upgrade shortly after completing an expansion of the terminal capacity with an additional heavy-duty storage area and quay access also designed to support offshore wind activities. The new area includes shared priority access to the Beatrixhaven heavy-duty quay capable of handling up to 30 t/m2, and it directly connects to the terminal’s existing areas and quay in the Julianahaven.

Related Article

The WINdQUAY project will see the quay area at Eemshaven’s Buss Terminal upgraded to withstand a load-bearing capacity of 40 t/ m2 through reinforcement of the quay area and improvement of the soil conditions to enable handling of the significant loads of wind turbine components and the installation vessels during load-ins and load-outs.

“The WINdQUAY project is a pivotal step in enhancing the infrastructure at Buss Terminal Eemshaven. By building another heavy-duty quay, we are increasing flexibility and creating a more efficient base for offshore wind energy projects in the North Sea”, said Marc Wegman, Managing Director at Buss Terminal Eemshaven. “With the growing role of offshore wind in the European energy transition, this development will further strengthen BTE´s significance as port logistics expert.”

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles