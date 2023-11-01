Finnish Shipbuilder Enters Offshore Wind Market with MCS CTV Order

November 1, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Finnish shipbuilder, Uudenkaupungin Työvene OY (Työvene), has secured an order for three hybrid-ready SWATH crew transfer vessels (CTVs) from the Scottish company Maritime Craft Services (Clyde) Ltd (MCS).

Source: Uudenkaupungin Työvene OY

The first of Työvene’s SWATHs will be delivered to Maritime Craft Services in the spring of 2025.

“The major advantage of the SWATH design and its superior response to high seas is that the vessel can operate up to an extra 100 days a year compared to a conventional catamaran that has to stay in port in rough weather,” said Menno Kuyt, Commercial Director at MCS and operator of already two SWATH units.

According to Nils P. Olschner, Director of Sales and Business Development at Työvene, the vessels are being built in close cooperation with Ad Hoc Marine Designs.

The CTVs will be able to transport 24 service technicians to and from offshore wind turbines in the North Sea and carry an additional 30 tonnes of deadweight.

All units will be hybrid-ready and will also be the first vessels in the offshore wind industry equipped with ballast water treatment plants, according to the press release.

The CTV order marks the entry for Työvene into the rapidly growing offshore wind market.

“It is a fast-growing segment resulting in a shortage of supplies and vessels, so we see a lot of potential here, and not just in the offshore wind industry but also in the oil and gas industry,” said Olschner.

