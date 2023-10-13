ECO TLP, Mocean Floater Design Gets ABS Nod

October 13, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







ECO TLP and Mocean Offshore have received approval in principle (AiP) from ABS for their floating offshore wind turbine support structure.

Rendering of the ECO TLP floating offshore wind turbine support structure – courtesy of ECO TLP and MOcean Offshore

The design from ECO TLP utilises slip-formed cylindrical concrete hulls and gravity anchors which, when combined with a tension-leg mooring system, has a smaller footprint than traditional structures using steel column-stabilised hulls, said the companies.

Nicole Johnson Murphy, CEO of ECO TLP, said “ECO TLP™ simplifies the 250-meter to 2,000-meter floating wind installation process. Looking at both capital and operational expenses, we are an extremely low-cost solution, incorporating available, non-proprietary components and standard local labor support across the globe.”

The project is now with ABS for the Front Engineering Design phase.

latest news

“Offshore floating wind will play a key role in the global energy transition by expanding the reach of renewable generating capacity to waters that are too deep for fixed-bottom wind projects,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“ABS is proud to support innovative companies like ECO TLP Inc. who are designing structures that address and solve challenges related to offshore wind’s manufacture, installation and cost.”

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: