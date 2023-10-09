All Saint-Brieuc Jacket Foundations Installed

October 9, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The last jacket foundation has been installed at the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France, being built by Iberdrola through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ailes Marines.

The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm features 62 jacket foundations that will support Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167DD wind turbines.

All 62 1,150-tonne units for the 496 MW project have been produced by the Navantia-Windar consortium, with the last batch being shipped from Navantia’s yard in Fene, Spain, in September.

The 75-metre high, 25-metre wide structures were moved to their final destination in France in 16 shipments.

The installation of the foundations at the project site, located some 16.3 kilometres off the northwest coast of France in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc in the English Channel, started in July 2022.

The 2022 offshore construction campaigns were completed by the end of the year and the works resumed at the beginning of 2023.

The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm produced its first green power in July and is planned to be fully operational later this year when it will provide enough electricity for 835,000 people.

