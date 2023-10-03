Hollandse Kust Noord Wind Turbine Installation in Home Stretch

October 3, 2023, by Adnan Memija

66 out of 69 wind turbines have been installed at the 759 MW Hollandse Kust Noord (HKN) offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

The Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm will feature 69 Siemens Gamesa’s SG 11.0-200 DD wind turbines. The first unit was installed in April this year by the jack-up Seajacks Scylla.

According to AIS information available online, Cadeler’s Wind Osprey is at the offshore construction site in the Dutch North Sea installing the last three wind turbines.

The developer of the project, CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, contracted Van Oord for the complete Balance of Plant scope for the construction of the offshore wind farm.

As a Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord’s activities encompass the design, engineering, procurement, and transport and installation of the wind turbine foundations, the inter-array cables, as well as the transport and installation of the wind turbines themselves.

Earlier this year, Van Oord completed the installation of all 70 monopile foundations at the wind farm, located some 18.5 kilometres off the coast of Egmond aan Zee in the Netherlands.

The Dutch company finished the installation of 69 inter-array cables measuring 140 kilometres in total in July this year.

While construction is still in full swing, the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm already produced its first megawatt hours of green electricity and delivered it to the Dutch mainland.

Once fully completed later this year, the project will be capable of generating at least 3.3 TWh annually, or enough to meet 2.8 per cent of the total electricity demand in the Netherlands.

