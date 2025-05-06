TenneT Equans Smulders HWB
Equans, Smulders Load Out Hollandse Kust West Beta Substation Topside

Grid Connection
May 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The topside for the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore substation has been loaded out and is en route to its final location, around 50 kilometres off the coast of Egmond aan Zee, the Netherlands.

Source: TenneT Netherlands via LinkedIn
Over the weekend, the loadout of the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore substation topside took place at Equans’ yard in Hoboken, Belgium.

The steel structure, weighing over 4,200 tonnes and packed with advanced technology, was placed onto a floating pontoon.

This is the third and final substation that the Smulders-Equans joint venture is building for its client TenneT Netherlands.

According to Equans, the topside will be installed onto the jacket later this month, which is already positioned more than 50 kilometres off the coast of Egmond aan Zee.

The 49-metre-high jacket foundation was installed offshore by Heerema Marine Contractors’ crane vessel Sleipnir, which will also install the topside.

The unit, weighing more than 2,100 tonnes, is firmly anchored at the four corner points using piles driven more than 50 metres into the seabed.

