Certex UK Secures Work on World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

September 28, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Certex UK has secured a major framework to supply statutory inspection and maintenance services on the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Under the 5-year framework contract, Certex UK’s Great Yarmouth-based Engineering Services division will be responsible for the inspection and maintenance of cranes, personnel lifts, general lifting, and safety equipment across all of the wind turbines and balance of plant.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is being developed by a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

SSE Renewables is leading on the development and construction, and Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion and during its expected operational life of around 35 years.

“We have a long-established history working with Equinor on the Greater Wash windfarms off East Anglia and are delighted to have been awarded the 5-year framework. Our hard work over the years providing a strong service and the work put in to produce a competitive tender have paid off and we look forward to starting work on the GE platform wind turbine, the first of its kind in the UK,” said Terry Hoenes, Renewables Divisional Manager, Certex UK.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, set to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, is being developed in three phases, Dogger Bank A, B, and C.

The first two 1.2 GW phases will comprise 95 GE Haliade-X 13 MW turbines each, while Dogger Bank C will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

The project is being built between 130 kilometres and 190 kilometres from the North East coast of England at its nearest points.

Once completed in 2026, the offshore wind farm will generate enough electricity to power up to 6 million homes in the UK. The 277-turbine wind farm will generate annual carbon savings equivalent to 1.5 million average petrol cars, according to its developers.

