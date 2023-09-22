Vestas, Edda Wind Pen SOV Charter Agreement

September 22, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Norwegian owner and operator of vessels serving the offshore wind industry, Edda Wind, has secured a charter agreement with Vestas for its service operation vessel (SOV) Edda Passat.

Edda Passat SOV; Photo source: Edda Wind

The SOV has operated for Ørsted at Race Bank offshore wind farm since it was built in 2018 and its charter is expiring next month.

The new agreement with Vestas will secure employment for the majority of the fourth quarter, including options, at rates significantly above the previous contract, according to Edda Wind.

“We are pleased to secure a new contract for Edda Passat with another industry major and further demonstrate the capacity of the vessel for walk-to-work assignments. The offshore wind market has developed favorably, and we are satisfied that the new rate reflects this,” said Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.

In March, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer signed contracts with Edda Wind for its commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

Last week, the Norwegian shipowner took delivery of its latest newbuild CSOV Edda Nordri which will commence operation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company owns and operates three purpose-built SOVs and two CSOVs, and has nine offshore wind vessels under construction – one SOV and eight CSOVs.

All newbuild vessels are prepared for zero-emission utilising liquid organic hydrogen carrier and/or methanol as an energy source.

