Ørsted Hires Semco Maritime and KK Wind Solutions in Germany

September 21, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Semco Maritime has partnered with the Danish service provider, KK Wind Solutions, on a new offshore wind service contract for the High voltage (HV) Services at Ørsted’s Borkum Riffgrund 1 & 2 and Gode Wind 1 & 2 wind farms in the German North Sea.

Ørsted/Illustration

Both Semco Maritime and KK Wind Solutions specialize in delivering full-scope service solutions, the companies said.

”As a full-scope service provider of the Balance of Plant, we know how to perform services safely, and we always strive to optimize operation to the benefit of our clients,” said Mads Seneca Iversholt, Semco Maritime.

”We also have strong experience in stakeholder management, including handling service contracts, service teams, regulatory authorities, investors, contractors, and grid operators – and when we combine that with the competences of KK Wind Solutions, I am sure that we have the perfect match for the project at hand.”

The contract is not the first cooperation between Semco Maritime and KK Wind Solutions.

”In 2021, our joint Field Service Technicians were deployed to assist on a project headed by KK Wind Solutions for converter retrofit on 50+ nacelles. And so, the cooperation with Semco Maritime is not new to us – and we firmly believe that this set-up gives our customers the very best and comprehensive solution,” said Kim Wichmann-Hansen, Chief Service Officer from KK Wind Solutions.

